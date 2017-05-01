Haslam visits Byars Dowdy Elementary School

Byars Dowdy second-grade teacher Anita Gray serves on Haslam’s Teacher Cabinet, which meets quarterly with Haslam and Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen to share real-time information from the classroom, advise on policy considerations and provide a direct line of communication to schools and communities.

“His goal this year was to travel to each of our schools to actually see instruction in the classroom and see where we’re coming from when we bring our input. It was a blessing and an amazing thing. It was definitely an honor for him to visit Byars Dowdy and the Lebanon Special School District,” Gray said.

“We put records amount into public education, but it does help to actually go talk to people who do this 50 hours a week, every week, to see if they were in my shoes what they would do differently,” said Haslam, who met with legislators, district leaders and community representatives before his tour of the school and Gray’s classroom.

“It’s always the first question I ask superintendents – ‘If you had more money, what would you do?’ [Director of Schools Scott Benson] inevitably said he would pay teachers more and would add more classroom resources,” Haslam said.

Haslam said the number of children who qualify for free and reduced lunch caught him by surprise during his visit.

“I didn’t know the Lebanon Special School District as a whole has such a large number of free and reduced lunch students. This is a Title I school, yet, they’re producing outstanding results,” he said.

“It shows he cares about education. He cares about children and the teachers. The things he’s done since he’s been in office have proven that,” principal Becky Siever said.