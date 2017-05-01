Assistant principal hired at Lebanon High School

Wilson County Schools deputy director Mary Ann Sparks said the position is new and was created based on enrollment size.

“Mr. Glass will bring a fresh perspective to Lebanon High School, as well as a background that is beneficial in working with students in a variety of capacities,” said Scott Walters, principal of Lebanon High School.

Glass currently holds an athletic director position at Independence High School in Williamson County. He has also taught special education at Independence. He began teaching at Independence in 2012.

He has also served as an assistant branch manger for Wells Fargo Bank in Virginia and taught special education classes at Stonewall Middle School and Brentsville District High School in Manassas, Va.

He received a bachelor’s degree in communications and recreation from Western Kentucky University, a master’s degree education from George Mason University and education specialist in educational leadership from Lipscomb University.

“I am excited to see what he has to offer our school, and I know that he is excited to learn all about us,” Walters said.

Glass will assume the role at the beginning of the next school year.

“I am happy we had plenty of time to make the selection. We will be sure to get him in here a few times before the end of the school year so that he can start to become a familiar face around campus," Walters said.