Students
Southside students make reading goals
Staff Reports
•
Updated Today at 6:45 PM
Southside School students were challenged with a reading goal during spring break. Students were given a goal based upon their grade level and a reading log where they recorded books they read during the break. Students who returned those logs completed with a parent signature were invited to pizza with the principal. About 175 students completed the reading challenge and had pizza and a movie with principal Frank Tittle.