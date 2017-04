Caron McRae, Elijah Holmberg and Caleb Durham finished first in digital video production.

Madelyn Poteet also finished first in public speaking II, as did Veronica Webb, Shivam Desai and Danielle Redmond in e-business.

Olivia Alpert and Alyssa Corley finished second in hospitality management as did Tyler Burton, Caitlin Gann and Emily Boone in banking and financing. Leah Brandt and Abigail Durbin finished third in social media campaign.