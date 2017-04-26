District clarifies MJHS parking rumors

Officials said many parents believed sophomores would not be allowed to drive to the school next year, but that is not the situation.

Jennifer Johnson, Wilson County Schools spokesperson, said during a recent staff meeting at the school, it was reiterated that Mt. Juliet High seniors and juniors would be given priority status when it comes to parking passes next year.

Johnson said principal Mel Brown said there are only 1,000 parking spaces available for students and the senior and junior classes have more than 500 students each.

Brown said although it is unlikely all upperclassmen will drive to school, sophomores wont know until fall break if there will be available parking spaces to offer to sophomores.

School staff will evaluate the parking situation and make a determination for sophomores, with exceptions being made for extenuating circumstances.

Johnson said Brown reiterated the practice is nothing new and occurs every year.