School News: Wilson Central gets national honor

Shelby Eugene Brown III, of Lebanon, recently accepted membership in the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.

Brown is a graduate from Wilson Central High School in the class of 2016. He now studies at Florida State University.

“NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement,” said Stephen E. Loflin, NSCS founder and CEO. “Membership gives students access to a number of amazing benefits, including career and networking resources, scholarships, travel and service projects both on campus and in the community.”

Mann directs one-act play at Harding University

SEARCY, Ark. – Sydney Mann, of Mt. Juliet, will direct “His Return” as part of the Harding University one-act festival March 23-25 and March 30-April 1.

The festival features nine one-act plays directed by eight students as part of a degree requirement for theatre majors.

According to Britt Lynn, professor of theatre, the group of student directors works for most of the school year to create the festival – choosing the theme, selecting scripts, casting and producing each play. The theme for this year’s festival is “Seasons of Life.”

“The scripts that the students have chosen all focus on the different challenges and quirks that people encounter at different stages in life,” Lynn said. “This festival hopes to explore how we age and how age affects the nature of our relationships.”

Aubuchon pledges Kappa Delta sorority at Centre College

DANVILLE, Ky. – Sarah Aubuchon, after a year at Centre College, has accepted an invitation to join Kappa Delta sorority.

The Greek community at Centre College consists of 11 national and international organizations, six fraternities and five sororities. Members are dedicated to the ideals of brotherhood, sisterhood, leadership, scholastic achievement, community service and social interaction.

Centre fraternities and sororities are active in the campus and local community, volunteering time and energy for service and philanthropic endeavors. Service and leadership projects include fundraisers for the United Way, Ronald McDonald House, CASA and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Other projects include mentoring at-risk local school children and sponsoring citywide canned-food drives. Centre Greeks recorded more than 8,500 service hours last year and raised more than $99,000 for charitable organizations.

Aubuchon is the daughter of Martin and Laura Aubuchon, of Lebanon, and is a graduate of Baylor School.

Lebanon student wins at Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Conference

MARTIN – WUTM 90.3 FM “The Hawk,” the University of Tennessee at Martin’s student-run radio station, received 25 separate awards, including one that went to a Lebanon resident, during the recent Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Conference in New York City.

Ashley Shores, a senior from Lebanon, won an award for best newscast. Shores and Julia Ewoldt, a junior from Savannah, also received a top-five finish for best morning show. Shores and Rikki Erwin, a junior from Brighton, received a top-five finish for best political news coverage.

The station’s long list of accolades included a Platinum Award, the highest peer-reviewed distinction given to college radio stations by the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System. WUTM has received this award for seven consecutive years.

In the year prior to each annual conference, student broadcasters from across the nation submit material in a variety of award categories to compete for the “best of” titles in their chosen areas.

“No matter the category or content being provided, our judges consistently tell us that the material students at WUTM produce are some of the strongest entries they come across each year,” said Chris Thomas, chairman of the board and president of the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System. “The Hawk at the University of Tennessee at Martin, under the guidance and leadership of Dr. Richard Robinson, continues to be one of the top performers each and every year at our annual [Intercollegiate Broadcasting System] media awards.”

The awards come on the heels of WUTM’s success at the Southeast Journalism Conference where the station was named “Best College Radio Station in the South” for the third consecutive year and received first place in the “Best College Audio News (Podcast)” category for the second consecutive year. UT Martin students also won “best of” awards in the radio hard news, radio news feature, television hard news, opinion/editorial, special event reporting and college website categories.

Welch graduates from Valdosta State University

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Cassandra Welch, of Lebanon, recently earned a master’s degree in library and information science from Valdosta State University.

Welch was among the about 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students recognized during VSU’s 222nd commencement ceremonies Dec. 9-10.

Register named to Rochester Institute of Technology dean’s list

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Paula Register, of Lebanon, was named to the Rochester Institute of Technology’s dean’s list for the fall semester.

Register is in the computer science program.

Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term grade-point average is greater than or equal to 3.4; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for and completed at least 12 credit hours.

Reding to present at University of Alabama Research Conference

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Anna Reding, of Old Hickory, was selected to present a research project titled, “Postprandial remodeling of organs for the rainbow boa,” at the University of Alabama’s Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity Conference on March 30.

In addition to bringing attention to the outstanding work done by UA’s undergraduates, the conference allowed students to gain experience presenting, become eligible for cash prizes, and form relationships with faculty mentors and fellow conference presenters. For more information, visit ua.edu/news/2017/03/ua-students-highlight-research-creativity-during-annual-conference.

McDaniel accepted to Tennessee Wesleyan University

ATHENS – Tennessee Wesleyan University accepted Katie McDaniel, of Mt. Juliet, for the upcoming academic year.

McDaniel is a current student at Mt. Juliet High School.

Tennessee Wesleyan is a private, comprehensive institution grounded in the liberal arts and affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Located in Athens, TWU offers an array of undergraduate and graduate programs, including a well-known nursing program.

For additional information about Tennessee Wesleyan University, visit tnwesleyan.edu.

–Staff Reports