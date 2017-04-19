Byars to hold Roar Run, carnival Saturday

The theme for this year’s race is disco.

Registration for the Roar Run 5K and one-mile fun run is still open. The one-mile fun run will start at 8 a.m., and the 5K will start at 8:30 a.m. The awards ceremony will start at 9:45 a.m., and the spring disco fest carnival will follow at 10 a.m.

Byars Dowdy started the Roar Run to help promote fitness and healthy lifestyles in 2009 after school leaders learned a portion of its students were considered overweight.

One of the school's goals was to raise awareness of the problem and take steps to encourage more physical activity among its students and their families. Since the start of the event in 2009, the percentage of children in the overweight/obese category at the school has seen a steady decline.

Registration for the Roar Run ranges from $15-$25 for timed races and $10-$20 for untimed races.

“The school motto this year is ‘dream big, work hard,’ and that’s what Roar Run organizers are doing,” said Mary Spann. “Each year, we try to make the event better, and this year is no exception. We are very excited about our disco theme, but we are really excited about the addition of a spring disco fest that will follow the 5K. This will be carnival-type event with lots of activities for everyone, including a silent auction, food and various retail vendors, inflatables, games, a disco area, etc.”

The spring disco fest will take place following the races from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. General admission is $10 for those 5 and older, $5 for 3-4 year olds and free for children 2 and younger. Roar Run participant admission is $5 for people 5 and older, $2 for 3-4 year olds and free for children 2 and younger.

The carnival will feature a bounce slide, cake walk, balloons, hair painting, taters, disco room, popcorn, ninja course, silent auction, zip line, bounce house, fun Frogger, cotton candy, Plinko, Spunky’s Saucy Dog and prizes. Carnival attendees will also have the chance to meet local emergency workers.

To register for the Roar Run and more information, visit active.com and search “Roar Run,” or visit byarsdowdy.org.