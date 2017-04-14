Motorcycle driver involved in school bus wreck still at large

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to Lt. Scott Moore of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, but law enforcement has not yet located the motorcycle driver.

Students were on the bus at the time of the incident, and they were reloaded to another bus and safely made it to school.

The incident happened Wednesday morning around the 3700 block of Underwood Road.

According to Moore, the motorcycle had out-of-county tags, and Tennessee Highway Patrol impounded it.

Police actively searched for the driver in the area for more than an hour after the incident was reported.