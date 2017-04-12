Student artists visit Frist Center

Select artwork is shown as a part of the Wilson County, Lebanon Special School District and Franklin Special School District student art show. Two works of art per grade level were chosen from each school to represent their visual arts program.

Art instructors Becky Burroughs at Coles Ferry Elementary School, Ashley Capps at Byars Dowdy Elementary School, Rachel Franklin at Castle Heights Elementary School, Alexis Hamnett at Sam Houston Elementary School, Laura Henderlight at Walter J. Baird Middle School and Krista Jacobus at Winfree Bryant Middle School thanked the Frist Center, each school’s administration and Director of Schools Scott Benson for the opportunity. A reception was Feb. 5 at the Frist Center for the public and student artists.