Scholarship available to Wilson County seniors

The Dorothy McAdoo Memorial Scholarship is awarded based upon the evaluation of an essay on the subject, “The Importance of Women in the Political Process.”

The essays should be between 400 and 500 words, typed and doubled spaced. A cover page must include the student’s name, address, telephone number and the school attending. The pages of the essay should not include the entrant’s name. A scholarship committee of the Wilson County Democratic Women will evaluate the essays based on content, form and clarity. The entries must be postmarked by April 17 and mailed to Mary Patterson at 142 Dahlgren Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. The winner’s scholarship money will be sent directly to the university, community college or technical school where they were accepted.

This is the 15th year the Democratic Women have awarded the Dorothy McAdoo Scholarship, which totals more than $7,500. McAdoo was a longtime member of the Wilson County Democratic Women. She served as treasurer for several years and also served on the executive committee for the Wilson County Democratic Party. The Wilson County Democratic Women chose to honor her memory with the scholarship.

The Wilson County Democratic Women meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m., and everyone is invited to attend. The meetings are held at Five Oaks Country Club in Lebanon. Contact Kitty Woodson at 615-957-3587 for more information or join the group on Facebook.