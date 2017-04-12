Friendship Science Olympiad team finishes eighth at state

Competing at their 14th consecutive state tournament, Friendship students medaled in six events and featured 14 top-10 events.

This year’s team was the youngest state team Friendship had entered with five sixth graders, five seventh graders, three eighth graders and two ninth graders.

A month ago, Friendship Christian also claimed its 10th regional championship in the last 11 years.

Kendall Moshinsky and Logan Thompson finished with bronze medals in wind power for Friendship.

Hannah Cron, Seth Cron and Mattie Purcell finished fifth in experimental design as did Hannah Cron and Joey Shulam in write it, do it.

Shulam and Jake Rowe finished sixth in bottle rockets. Hannah Cron and Thompson each finished sixth in both meteorology and fast facts.

Moshinsky and Shulam finished in eighth in invasive species as did Thompson and Drew Bolen in road scholar. Among other eighth-place finishes were Bolen and Gage Pitt in microbe mission, Moshinsky and Neelie Sloan in Wright stuff, Rowe and Isaac Osipchuk in towers and Seth Cron and McKenzie Miller in scrambler.

Mattie Purcell and Presley Martin finished 10th in rocks and minerals as did Moshinsky and Shulam in crime busters.