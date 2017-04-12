Cumberland takes stand against sexual assault

The campaign, started by President Barack Obama in 2014, encourages students and educators to make college campuses into an environment where sexual assault is not accepted and where survivors of sexual assault are supported.

Colleges across the nation participate in the initiative, with various events and activities designed to bring students together against sexual assault.

According to the Center for Changing Our Campus Culture, 1 in 5 women and 1 in 16 men are sexually assaulted in college. Only 13 percent of rape survivors end up reporting the incident, and about 80 percent of victims knew their attacker.

According to a 2016 study released by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, an average of about 21 percent of undergraduate women reported experiencing sexual assault since entering college. That same study found only 7 percent of incidents were reported to school officials, and incidents involving alcohol or drugs were less likely to be reported.

The study also found that student victims of sexual assault, and particularly rape, see negative impacts on academic outcomes, as well as negative impacts on mental and physical health.

As part of the It’s On Us initiative, college students are asked to sign a pledge to prevent sexual assault. Cumberland students did this Monday to kick off the university’s It’s On Us campaign. During the pledge signing, students also collected change for the Keith Edmonds Foundation’s Backpacks of Love project.

On Tuesday, students decorated shirts with messages about stopping sexual assault for the Clothesline Project, which addresses the issue of violence against women. On Tuesday evening, the movie “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” was shown on campus.

Wednesday was “Teal Out Day,” in which students were asked to wear teal to represent a stance against sexual assault.

Cumberland University Residential Live, Greek Life, Student Life and Counseling Center sponsored the campaign.

College students who have not yet made the pledge may do so online at itsonus.org. More information about the It’s On Us initiative is also available on the website.