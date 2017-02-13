Illness forces county schools closure

Jennifer Johnson, Wilson County public information officer, said school officials have monitored absentee rates since last wee. Johnson said student attendance remained above 90 percent at every school, excluding Lebanon High School.

Johnson also said very few teachers and staff had called in sick as of Friday. She said that changed dramatically Monday as 138 teachers across the district called in sick, which left 26 classrooms without teachers.

Wilson County Schools director Donna Wright said she felt the only solution was to cancel school until illnesses have had time to run their course.

“Obviously, we don’t close school for almost an entire week unless the situation is very serious. The last thing we want is for this to spread to even more students and staff. Hopefully, these four days off, plus the weekend and the holiday on Monday will give everyone time to recuperate and come back well,” Wright said.

All Kid’s Club locations will remain open this week. Johnson said no athletic events have been canceled, including the district basketball tournament to take place at Lebanon High School this week.

All year-round staff members with Wilson County Schools are not impacted by the closures. Those individuals should report to work in accordance with their regular schedule.

Any school related events, such as Valentine’s Day parties, will be rescheduled for next week, according to Johnson.

Lebanon Special School District superintendent Scott Benson said the district has monitored its absentee rate, but said the district’s situation is not simialr to the county. Benson said over the last 12 days, student and staff absentee rate has hovered around 5 percent, with Monday reporting a 5.6 percent absentee rate.

“We’ve sent some students home and have had some kids with the flu, but overall, our numbers are pretty normal. Now, we’re going to continue to monitor that and make the best decisions we can, but I don’t think we could report to the state that we are closing when our numbers are normal,” Benson said.