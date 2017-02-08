Welcome reception planned for new principal

Parents and community members may attend Feb. 20 from 4-6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Middle School.

Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright recently hired Rainey to be the new principal at Mt. Juliet Middle School.

“We’re thrilled to have Leigh Anne join us,” Wright said. “A lot of tremendous candidates applied for this position, but after our second round of interviews, Leigh Anne clearly emerged as the person whom exemplified the qualities and attributes we felt were paramount as the next leader of Mt. Juliet Middle School.”

From 1997-2009, Rainey taught everything from AP biology to environmental science. In 2009, she was chosen to be the school intervention and RTI specialist for Jonesboro High School in Arkansas, where she was later promoted to assistant principal and then executive principal. Rainey has already begun wrapping up her duties in preparation for her move to Wilson County.