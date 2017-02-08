Wilson County school board waits for Carroll-Oakland project costs

The commission rejected reallocation of funds for construction and renovation projects after discussion on the issue became confusing, and other options were presented.

The group also rejected a reallocation of funds for the construction of a portion of Gladeville-area middle school, track renovations at Wilson Central High School and construction of a West Wilson Middle School field house.

The Wilson County Commission approved funds for renovations at Carroll-Oakland School in 2014, which resulted in $335,483.51 remaining once the project completed.

The rejected resolution would have authorized using $64,683.51 from remaining proceeds on the West Wilson field house and $270,800 for the Gladeville-area middle school construction.

Another $270,800 would have been amended as a part of the Gladeville-area middle school construction resolution, approved in December, to complete track renovations at Wilson Central High School.

However, during the January commission meeting, Commissioner Kenny Reich spoke on behalf of some Carroll-Oakland parents and argued the money should be used for a Carroll-Oakland project – baseball and softball field restrooms – instead of use at another school.

Reich said parents believed there was no money available for the project, which is why they raised the issue just prior to the commission meeting.

Commissioner Mike Justice suggested the group defer action on the projects until cost estimates on the Carroll-Oakland restrooms were available. Wilson County Schools director Donna Wright said there was some urgency with starting the Wilson Central track renovations because of the start of school and football season in the fall.

The Wilson County school board approved to move forward on Wilson Central track renovations last year after the track’s condition and usage was discussed during a board meeting.

Wilson Central was unable to hold an official TSSAA event at the track after it failed to meet TSSAA standards for competition shortly after it was built. Wilson County Schools Deputy Director of School Mickey Hall said drainage issues under the track must be addressed before it could be resurfaced.

Commissioner Wendell Marlowe, who is also principal at West Wilson Middle School, said the school has waited years for the field house after the building was cut from the original plans. Marlowe, among other commissioners, also argued the practice of using leftover funds for use at other facilities is a common practice.

Commissioner Becky Siever said although the original money was used for renovations at Carroll-Oakland School, the remaining money did not belong to the school, and the school board was not obligated to use any remaining funds for projects at the school.

The Gladeville-area middle school, which hasn’t received an official name, will be built at 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike in Gladeville. Hall said the school, similar in appearance to newer county high schools, would house sixth- through eighth-grade students with a capacity of about 1,500.