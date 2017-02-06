Phoenix Ball presenting sponsors announced

The premier black-tie event will take place June 3 at Cumberland University.

CedarStone Bank has been in the Lebanon and Wilson County area for more than 10 years. The bank has a long-standing tradition of maintaining close relationships with the clients and the communities it serves. Bob McDonald, president and CEO of CedarStone Bank, also sits on the Cumberland University board of trust as chairman.

Wilson County Motors is an award-winning automotive dealership that has served the community since 1927. Along with its commitment to deliver customer service and satisfaction to customers, the Bone family has deep roots in the community. Winstead Paine Bone was the sixth president of Cumberland University from 1909-14, and his great-grandson, Winstead Paine Bone III, currently serves as a member of the Cumberland board of trust.

“CedarStone Bank is honored to help celebrate this year’s Phoenix Ball,” said McDonald. “Cumberland is a true asset to our community, and this event is a wonderful opportunity to showcase all our university has to offer.”

Bone said, “Cumberland’s heritage has shaped not just the lives of countless graduates, but also the United States. And while many statesmen and even Supreme Court justices have been shaped at the university, the future is even brighter. We have almost 2,000 full-time students heralding from 30 states and 29 countries. We have 180 of the finest faculty anywhere. Cumberland is a true leader in academics, athletics, ethics and culture. Its impact on our community cannot be overstated.”

Only three sponsorships remain available. For information on how an organization can become a sponsor, contact Camille Burdine 615-547-1241 or cburdine@cumberland.edu.

Cumberland University has one of the longest, richest histories of any higher education institution in the state. Founded in 1842, the university flourishes currently with exceptional faculty and fully-accredited academic programs steeped in the liberal arts, including three distinct schools, the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions; the School of Humanities, Education and the Arts; and the Labry School of Science, Technology and Business.