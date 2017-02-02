Workshop planned for parents to better understand children

Guest speakers will include Brenda Harper, retired director of Cumberland Mental Health and Cpl. P.J. Hardy with the Lebanon Police Department.

“Have you ever wondered why you and your child cannot work together and seem to be on opposing teams? We all have. Our personalities differ greatly from our child’s. Whose is the right personality? Both. We just have to find ways to practice mutual respect and keep the lines of communication open and positive,” said Beth Petty, Family Resource Center director.

The workshop, childcare, materials and refreshments will be free. The workshop will be from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Castle Heights Elementary School library.

LSSD teachers should arrive at 5:30 p.m. and will earn a half-day of professional development credit for attending. For more information or to RSVP, contact Petty at 615-453-2693 or beth.petty@lssd.org.