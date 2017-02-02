logo

Wilson Central High School

Superhero breakfast set for Saturday at Wilson Central

Staff Reports • Updated Today at 3:00 PM

The Wilson Central High School Future Business Leaders of America will hold a superhero breakfast event Saturday from 9-11 a.m. in the high school’s cafeteria.

Children ages 2-9 will be able to enjoy breakfast with their favorite superheroes, targeted for both boys and girls.

Superheroes will be available to take photos with the children. They will also talk to children about the importance of being a good citizen.

Tickets purchased in advance on the Wilson Central High School website are $5 per person. Tickets are $10 per person at the door.

 For more information, contact Mrs. Tammy Gose, the teacher sponsor for the event, at goset@wcschools.com. To purchase tickets, visit https://sites.google.com/a/wilsonk12tn.us/wilsoncentral. 

