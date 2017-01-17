Haslam proclaims ‘School Choice Week’

National School Choice Week 2017 will be the largest celebration of opportunity in education in U.S. history. More than 21,000 independently planned events will take place nationwide in celebration of the week, including more than 350 in Tennessee. Events include rallies, roundtable discussions, coffeehouse meet-ups, festivals, school fairs and more.

National School Choice Week is a nonpartisan, nonpolitical effort seeking to raise awareness about the school choice options parents have, or want to have, for their children.

“We are grateful that Gov. Haslam has issued this proclamation and recognizes the benefits school choice can bring to the children of Tennessee,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “In Tennessee and elsewhere, we’re seeing enthusiasm for school choice grow. More and more parents want to have options for their children’s education.”

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through thousands of independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools and homeschooling.

