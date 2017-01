University of Tennessee releases its fall dean’s list

To qualify for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must earn a term grade point average of 3.80 to 4.00 for summa cum laude, 3.65 to 3.79 for magna cum laude or 3.50 to 3.64 for cum laude. Students must complete at least 12 credit hours, not counting work taken on a satisfactory/no-credit basis, to be eligible.

From Lebanon, Annika K. Adams was summa cum laude, Samantha T. Anasky was cum laude, Hannah J. Anderson was magna cum laude, Clayton D. Barron was magna cum laude, Hali E. Barry was magna cum laude, Megan E. Belcher was summa cum laude, Jack W. Bell was summa cum laude, Elliott M. Benson was cum laude, Alexander E. Castleman was magna cum laude, Emory W. Chable was cum laude, Hayden S. Chaple was summa cum laude, Joshua M. Durbin was summa cum laude, Mary H. Flesch was summa cum laude, Grace K. Greenwell was summa cum laude, Joseph N. Huber was summa cum laude, Thomas G. Huber was magna cum laude, Adam K Hubler was summa cum laude, John C. Huddleston was cum laude, Rebecca E. Huddleston was summa cum laude, Elijah S. Hunt was magna cum laude, Madeline D. Jennings was cum laude, Bryson C. Lansford was magna cum laude, Kelsey A. Mcconachie was magna cum laude, John C. Mcdearman was cum laude, Austin V. Montgomery was cum laude, Rachel E. Moore was magna cum laude, Christopher A. Neal was summa cum laude, Nicole A. Painter was magna cum laude, Kodie A. Palmer was cum laude, Alyson N. Pierce was cum laude, Carrie G. Pody was magna cum laude, Andrew L. Porth was magna cum laude, Mikayla S. Ragan was summa cum laude, Hannah L. Riddle was summa cum laude, Alexandra A. Schafer was summa cum laude, Kara A. Shoemaker was summa cum laude, Krista L. Shoemaker was summa cum laude, Scott M. Sloan was magna cum laude, Jameson H. Sorrels was summa cum laude, Leanna F. Tanner was summa cum laude, Marshall T. Taylor was summa cum laude, Dalton T. Teel was summa cum laude, Kelsey E. Tomlin was cum laude, Lydia C. Vick was summa cum laude, Andrew M. Webb was magna cum laude and Victoria H. Webb was summa cum laude.

From Mt. Juliet, John T. Abernathy was summa cum laude, Lauren M. Alexander was summa cum laude, Jared Barham was summa cum laude, Jackson T. Boyle was cum laude, Skylan N. Bracey was summa cum laude, Whitney M. Brothers was magna cum laude, Shelby A. Brown was summa cum laude, Chelsea N. Chapman was magna cum laude, Jessica M. Charest was cum laude, Ashley Chen was summa cum laude, William M. Clemmons was summa cum laude, Jacob T. Coon was cum laude, Kelsie L. Craighead was summa cum laude, Miranda A. Craighead was summa cum laude, Aaron P. Crigger was cum laude, Nathan E. Dutch was magna cum laude, Kennedi R. Eaton was cum laude, Jessica C. Garner was cum laude, Shane D. Gatti was magna cum laude, Miles N. Gepner was summa cum laude, Abbey N. Green was summa cum laude, Christopher J. Harper was summa cum laude, Colleen E. Hearin was cum laude, Emily P. Hicks was summa cum laude, Dalton I. Houser was cum laude, Holly M. Hunnicutt was summa cum laude, Cara J. Hunter was summa cum laude, Kaitlin R. Hynek was cum laude, Kayla N. Isaacs was summa cum laude, Elizabeth M. Jankowich was magna cum laude, Leah D. Johnke was cum laude, Daniel P. Johnston was cum laude, Morgan E. Levenhagen was summa cum laude, Benjamin M. Locke was cum laude, John T. Martin was summa cum laude, Nathan E. Mclaughlin was cum laude, Reilly C. Moody was cum laude, Aubrey J. Mullins was summa cum laude, Peter M. Murray was cum laude, Hailey N. Myatt was summa cum laude, Lindsey L. Needels was summa cum laude, Mia F. Otting was summa cum laude, Karan K. Patel was cum laude, Rheanna L. Patterson was cum laude, Cade P. Ramsey was cum laude, James A. Richman was cum laude, William D. Richman was magna cum laude, Stephen J. Rolfes was magna cum laude, Anne M. Ruwe was summa cum laude, Madeline G. Scholl was summa cum laude, Shauna L. Sells was summa cum laude, Diana W. Shekoury was summa cum laude, Austin S. Simpson was cum laude, Kirby D. Simpson was magna cum laude, Corrinne L. Smith was summa cum laude, Ben T. Spradley was cum laude, Ashlee J. Tannehill was cum laude, Allison N. Taylor was summa cum laude, Hannah B. Verdun was magna cum laude, Mikayla D. Welch was summa cum laude, Christopher R. West was summa cum laude, Fiona J. Whitaker was magna cum laude, Helen A. Whitaker was summa cum laude, Taylor J. White was magna cum laude, Anne K. Zimmerman was cum laude and Chelsea R. Zimmerman was cum laude.

From Old Hickory, Felicia N. Barker was magna cum laude, Jenna R. Bartow was magna cum laude, Peyton M. Brooks was magna cum laude, Megan A. Hoeg was summa cum laude, Avie L. Joyce was summa cum laude, Ronald E. Moore was summa cum laude, Joseph K. Warner was summa cum laude and Mary M. Wilson was summa cum laude.

Damien G. Shipper, of Watertown, was magna cum laude.