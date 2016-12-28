Veteran inspires young students to support soldiers

During the talk, he mentioned how particularly special it is for men and women who are serving the country to receive special items from people back home.

The kindergarten classes decided to collect items to put together care packages for the soldiers. Dollar General employees asked for contributions at the Watertown store, and members of the community also donated items. The classes put together 15 large care packages to send as a token of their appreciation for everything the soldiers do. The packages will be sent to a unit squadron with the 438th Air Expeditionary Wing in Afghanistan, and the packages will be dispersed throughout the entire unit.

The unit is looking for a permanent sponsor during its deployment. Interested sponsors may email group superintendent Jenn Brandt at jbrandt126@yahoo.com.

The Watertown kindergarten teachers are Jamie Vaughn Mindy Byrd, Erin Brewer and Sarah Koby.