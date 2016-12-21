School News

CANTON, Mo. – Four Wilson County students were recently admitted into Culver-Stockton College’s fall incoming class.

Nicolas Screnock, of Lebanon, was admitted into Culver-Stockton College for the fall. He was awarded the trustees academic scholarship and plans to pursue a major in biological chemistry.

Joshua Gordon, of Mt. Juliet, was admitted into Culver-Stockton College for the fall. He was awarded the trustees academic scholarship and plans to pursue a major in accountancy.

Spencer Welch, of Mt. Juliet, was also admitted into Culver-Stockton College for the fall. He was awarded the trustees academic scholarship and plans to pursue a major in biology.

Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church Disciples of Christ.

The Culver-Stockton Wildcats are members of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

4 local students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa at Vol State

GALLATIN – For Wilson County students were named to the Phi Theta Kappa national honors society at Volunteer State Community College.

The students were Derrick Armstrong, of Mt. Juliet; Jamie Ballou, of Mt. Juliet; Mackenzie O’Sullivan, of Lebanon; and Brandy Wallace, of Watertown.

The purpose of Phi Theta Kappa is to recognize and encourage scholarship among two-year college students. Phi Theta Kappa provides opportunity for the development of leadership and service.

Volunteer State Community College has more than 90 programs of study and offers two-year degrees, certificates and paths to university transfer.

Local students inducted into Phi Kappa Phi honor society

Two local students recently were initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

William Rondeau, of Mt. Juliet, was initiated at Middle Tennessee State University.

Charles Earles, of Old Hickory, was initiated at the University of Tennessee.

The students are among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors, having at least 72 semester hours, are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Founded in 1897 at the University of Maine and headquartered in Baton Rouge, La., Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline honor society. The society has chapters on more than 300 college and university campuses in North America and the Philippines. Its mission is “to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

Two accepted to Tennessee Wesleyan University

ATHENS – Tennessee Wesleyan University accepted Loren Schmitt and Sydney Merkley, both of Mt. Juliet, for the upcoming academic year.

Schmitt is currently a student at Wilson Central High School.

Merkley is a senior at Wilson Central High School.

Home of the Bulldogs, Tennessee Wesleyan is a private, comprehensive institution grounded in the liberal arts and affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Located in Athens, TWU offers an array of undergraduate and graduate programs, including a well-known nursing program.

Tennessee Wesleyan is a private, comprehensive institution grounded in the liberal arts and affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Located in Athens, TWU offers an array of undergraduate and graduate programs, including a well-known nursing program.

Arnold inducted into Alpha Chi honor society at Harding

SEARCY, Ark. – Natalie Arnold, of Mt. Juliet, was recently inducted into Harding University’s chapter of Alpha Chi National Honor Society.

Arnold, a, elementary education major, was welcomed into the prestigious society along with more than 100 other students during a ceremony Oct. 16.

Alpha Chi is a nationally acclaimed honor society designed to commend academic excellence in universities across the nation. Harding’s chapter, called the Arkansas Eta chapter, is for the upper 10 percent of the junior and senior classes from all academic fields who have earned a minimum 3.85 grade point average over at least 80 course hours. It is also open to graduate students who rank in the top 10 percent of their specific program.

Harding, the largest private university in Arkansas, was ranked by U.S. News & World Report for 23 consecutive years, and recognized as a top 25 school in the South.

Three local students make Berry College dean’s list

ROME, Ga. – Three Wilson County students were named to the Berry College fall dean’s list.

Wilson County students included on the dean’s list were Andie Rochester, of Lebanon, Christian Roberts, of Mt. Juliet, and Jacob Berti, of Old Hickory.

The dean’s list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Berry College is an independent, coeducational college recognized nationally for the quality and value of its educational experience. College leaders from across the country chose Berry College as the nation’s No. 1 “Up-And-Coming” liberal arts college, according to the 2014 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings. Located on a magnificent campus encompassing more than 27,000 acres near Rome, Ga., Berry challenges its student body, consisting of more than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students, to embrace a firsthand education that unites strong academic programs with opportunities for meaningful work experience, spiritual and moral growth and significant service to others.

Mt. Juliet resident receives degree from UT Martin

MARTIN – A Wilson County resident was among students who received degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during fall commencement held Dec. 10 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center on the UT Martin campus.

Matthew Christian Carpenter, of Mt. Juliet, received an undergraduate degree.