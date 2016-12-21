Belmont University announces fall dean’s list

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Wilson County students who made the Belmont dean’s list include Maria Artavia, of Old Hickory; Abanoub Aziz, of Mt. Juliet; Hannah Babcock, of Mt. Juliet; Chandler Bastin, of Lebanon; Emily Bazel, of Old Hickory; Hannah Burnette, of Mt. Juliet; Austin Coleman, of Mt. Juliet; Michael DeVries, of Mt. Juliet; Mikaela Freeman, of Old Hickory; David Gal-Chis, of Mt. Juliet; Steven Griffin, of Mt. Juliet; Derian Hamblin, of Mt. Juliet; Caroline Hendrick, of Lebanon; Brent Hillier, of Hermitage; Frederick Johnson, of Old Hickory; Katherine Jones, of Hermitage; Allison Lane, of Lebanon; Dominique Mariscotes, of Old Hickory; Morgan Maxwell, of Mt. Juliet; Sarah Maxwell, of Mt. Juliet; Sally McCabe, of Old Hickory; Parin Patel, of Hermitage; Christopher Pfaff, of Lebanon; Henry Pillon, of Hermitage; McLean Pillon, of Hermitage; Emily Raney, of Mt. Juliet; Elijah Rawlings, of Old Hickory; Nancy Sharkawy, of Old Hickory; Ian Smiley, of Mt. Juliet; Linda Sok, of Lebanon; Kerry Sommers, of Hermitage; Hannah Stalnaker, of Lascassas; Madison Storey, of Old Hickory; Sandra Tomas, of Hermitage; Kendyl Turner, of Lebanon; Brenna Wheeler, of Mt. Juliet; Lauren White, of Mt. Juliet; and Alexander Wilhelm, of Mt. Juliet.

About 30 percent of Belmont’s 7,700 students qualified for dean’s list.

“This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies,” said Belmont provost Thomas Burns. “It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”

