School closing information for parents

Wilson County Schools tested its inclement weather and emergency alert system Sunday in an attempt to make sure the district’s system has up-to-date information.

Jennifer Johnson, Wilson County Schools public information officer, said any parent or guardian who did not receive a message Sunday should log into their Skyward account, which is the student information system, and update necessary information.

Johnson said the district would first alert parents on the Wilson County Schools Facebook page. She said closings and delays would be posted immediately when decisions are made.

“If parents haven’t received a call but are wondering if a decision has been made, check Facebook,” Johnson said.

The district has 10 inclement weather days built into the calendar.

Lebanon Special School District superintendent Scott Benson said the district would notify parents and guardians via Twitter (@LebanonSSD) and then follow up with a post on the school’s website at lssd.org.

Benson said the district would also make calls to parents and guardians through the school messenger system. He said the district has 13 inclement weather days built into the calendar.

“However, we use 5 as stockpile days, so that leaves us 8 to use for inclement weather before having to make any up,” Benson said.

In both districts, if school is not in session or is dismissed early due to inclement weather, all scheduled activities in which students are involved will be postponed or cancelled.