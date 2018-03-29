Our View
Thumbs of the Week: Students make video on kindness
Staff Reports
•
Updated Today at 11:00 AM
Thumbs up to students at West Elementary School who made a video to promote kindness and positivity for Kindness Week.The video, set to Imagine Dragon’s “Thunder,” features West students and faculty discussing their dream jobs and how they encourage each other to achieve their dreams. Students in the video said they want to be firefighters, soccer players, architects, teachers and more. The group said they encourage teacher and other students in several ways, including smiling, giving teachers coffee, cheering others on in races, making others feel included, pitching in to help others and more. “Kindness Week is probably my favorite ever, because it’s a full school of encouragement,” said West second-grade teacher Kayleigh Miller. “I love encouraging people by looking them in the eye and saying, ‘Hey. How’s your day?’ I also love encouraging my kids with hugs. That’s my favorite.”The video also features students reciting catchy phrases to promote kindness, including “If you can’t think of something nice to say, you’re not thinking hard enough.”
Thumbs up to Mt. Juliet’s Daniel Kennedy for breaking his own Guinness world record with 48 bottle flips in one minute.Kennedy set the previous record of 39, and he held it until it was broken on video Monday night at the Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting.
Thumbs up to Wilson County sheriff’s lieutenant Scott Moore for finishing his third mission trip to the Pena Blanca area of Honduras. Moore helped feed and minister to families in need. “Every time I go, it opens my eyes to something new,” said Moore. “The poverty in Honduras is really bad, and when you see homes that have nothing but a dirt floor, no showers to bathe in, no washer or dryer to clean your clothes and no electricity for the majority, it really puts your own life in perspective.” Moore and his wife worked with various feeding centers to help feed families and many villages where the poverty is significant. They also ministered to each of the families. Moore recalled one specific instance during his second trip where he was inspired by the worship of a community.