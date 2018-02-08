Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down: Wilson County Fair taps new rides crew

Thumbs up to Wilson County resident Tom Clemmons, who set out to record his father, Hubert D. Clemmons Jr., as he recounted his memories as a B-24 pilot in 2016. In the early days of capturing the moments for future generations, Hubert Clemmons Jr. died. Hubert Clemmons’ death left more questions than answers for his son who kept wondering what his father experienced during the war. With the support of his brother, Rusty, and his sister, Carol, Tom Clemmons set out on a journey of discovery to uncover a story left unfinished. Along the way, the siblings met a fascinating group of people dedicated to preserving the legacy of veterans. Their efforts resulted in a documentary film, “Time Changes Everything,” produced by Semmes Media. The public is invited to see the film on a big screen Saturday at 2 p.m. inside the Wilson County Veterans Museum. The museum will open at 1 p.m. for free tours and to meet filmmaker Trey Semmes and the Clemmons’ family.

Thumbs up to the annual Lebanon Polar Plunge event, which raised about $8,800 from the 53 participants and other donors, according to event organizers. Proceeds benefit the Wilson County Special Olympics. Saturday’s event at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center was the 19th annual event. Volunteers raised money from family and community members while diving into a frigid 35-degree swimming pool on a cool winter morning. Participants were encouraged to wear costumes and have fun with the event. All proceeds will benefit the Wilson County Special Olympics, and the event serves as the Wilson County Special Olympics’ largest fundraising event. Wilson County Special Olympics have previously participated in 11 different sports, including track and field, basketball, bocce, bowling, flag football, golf, ice skating, tennis and volleyball. They hope to build a bocce court at Don Fox Community Park in the near future.

Thumbs up to John McDearman and Scotty Ricketts, who were recognized Tuesday as Paul Harris Fellows by the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club. According to Rotary Club treasurer William Richardson, a Paul Harris Fellow is a Rotarian who has contributed more than $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation.