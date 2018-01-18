Thumbs of the Week: Groups partner to honor history

Thumbs up to Wilson County cities that helped sponsor the Tennessee Environmental Council’s 250K Tree Day, part of an effort to plant 1 million trees across Tennessee. Species of trees available vary by state and region, according to Kelly West with the TEC. Wilson County residents will have a chance to pick up persimmon, loblolly pine, redbud, red oak and tulip poplar seedlings. Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Wilson County’s stormwater department officials will distribute trees Feb. 23 at various locations. Lebanon Stormwater will distribute 1,200 trees from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Don Fox Community Park at 955 W. Baddour Pkwy. Lebanon was also a sponsor for the event with a $1,000 donation. Mt. Juliet will distribute trees from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Public Works Department at 71 E. Hill St. The City of Mt. Juliet is also on the sponsor list. Wilson County Stormwater will distribute trees from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 201 Maddox Simpson Pkwy. in Lebanon.

Thumbs up to Wilson County Democratic Women for collecting gift cards for HomeSafe, a shelter for victims of domestic abuse. The gift cards can be used for groceries, gas, personal items for the family and trips to McDonald’s for the children. It’s the seventh year HomeSafe was included as a community outreach project for the Wilson County Democratic Women. HomeSafe has served families in abused situations in Sumner, Wilson, Robertson and Trousdale counties for the more than 30 years. Wilson County advocate Angela Melton suggested the types of gift cards to provide. HomeSafe board member Sandy Herbert accompanied Melton, and together, they gave an update on the organization to the Democratic Women membership. HomeSafe is in need of donations of clothing, diapers and toiletries. Donations may be dropped off at the Lebanon office at 107 S. Greenwood St., Suite D. Anyone who would like to volunteer or help in any way may call 615-454-8149.