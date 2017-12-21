Thumbs of the Week: Wilson County Fair wins international awards

Thumbs up to Mt. Juliet native Chloe Kohanski for winning the hearts of viewers everywhere and winning season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice.” Kohanski grew up in Mt. Juliet, where she began her musical career. She worked at Billy Goat Coffee Shop, studied for a year at Cumberland University and worked at Starbucks in both Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. Before trying out for “The Voice,” Kohanski played with a local band at several venues in and around Nashville. From the blind auditions to the final live performance, Kohanski’s unique vocal style captured the attention of both the show’s coaches and the audience. Her performances ranked No. 1 on iTunes charts twice during the show. Although she started out on Miley Cyrus’ team, she ended up with Blake Shelton as a coach, and thanked him for helping her to stay true to herself.

Thumbs up to Friendship Christian students and volunteers for helping senior citizens to have happy holidays with gifts with the Be a Santa to a Senior program. The school’s third and fourth graders, along with Home Instead Senior Care staff and volunteers, helped prepare gift bags for about 1,000 local seniors at College Hills Church of Christ. The students worked in small groups to gather gifts, wrapping paper and bags to create gift bags. Volunteers then organized the bags and labeled them with featured items. The program takes requests from senior citizens for needed items. The requests can range from toiletries to blankets and many other items. Home Instead teams up local nonprofit agencies and retailers to collect, wrap and deliver gifts to these seniors during the holiday season.

Thumbs up to everyone helping Cherie Ayers build her son a go-kart for Christmas. When Cherie Ayers posted to The Main Hip: Lebanon page, she was just trying to find a cheap go-kart for her disabled son for Christmas. “He is 17 and suffered a brain injury at 9,” read Ayers’ post. “I unfortunately do not have hundreds and hundreds to spend on one. I do have a few hundred. I could work to pay off any more than that – run errands, housecleaning, sitting, etc. or even make small monthly payments. This has been his wish for years but I simply couldn’t afford it.” All of the parts bought for the go-kart were funded by donations made by members of the racing community and members of the Main Hip: Lebanon Facebook community. When all of the money was raised, even more users were volunteering to donate money to be used for gas and future repairs.