Thumbs of the Week: School honors, new home and sweet things

Thumbs up to Mt. Juliet Chamber for cutting the ribbon on its new home at East Division Street. mmerce office building last year after they spent 12 years on West Caldwell Street. The group leases 3,400 square feet of the 24,000-square-foot office complex across from the Mt. Juliet train station on East Division Street. The facility is nearly four times bigger than the West Caldwell Street building. Chamber president Mark Hinesley said the new space is a compliment to anyone who has done, does or will do business in Mt. Juliet. The building’s location adds to the growing downtown region of Mt. Juliet, which also boasts Jet’s Pizza, Bar-B-Cutie and more.

Thumbs up to Sweet Thing Bakery for helping the friend of a local woman buy a birthday cake after the one she originally brought from Indiana was destroyed during the drive. Teresa Stephenson spent $50 to purchase a cake for her friend Janet Erlandson, and was prepared to spend another $50 to replace a destroyed Wonder Woman cake for Erlandson’s 50th birthday. After Erlandson went through a double masectomy, Stephenson was determined to have her perfect cake. Although Sweet Thing Bakery was not able to make the second cake, owner Staci Tyree made sure Publix would make it and then purchased the cake for Stephenson.

Thumbs up to WEMA employee Lora Wilke for starting a GoFundMe page for the family of a coworker. WEMA firefighter Mark Harrington’s family has faced extreme health issues in the last two years. Harrington’s 7-year-old son, Neyland, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in Oct. 2016. He spent seven days in the intensive care unity at Centennial Hospital and has since struggled to control his blood sugar levels. In May, Dana was diagnosed with breast cancer and has been receiving treatment ever since, however doctors now think she may have an infection from the treatments. She is still in testing to find the exact cause of the additional problems she is having and the family is currently in talks with a surgeon regarding a masectomy in the near future. Dana is currently unable to work and Mark has been using his sick time at the fire department to help his wife, which prompted Wilke to start the fundraiser for the family. The GoFundMe page started by Wilke can be found at gofundme.com/support-neyland-and-dana-harrington. They are trying to raise $20,000 to help cover the price of the insulin pump as well as Dana’s treatments.