Thumbs of the Week: Volunteer State stays true to name

Thumbs up to Lebanon Fire Department and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, for sending a combined six men to the area as a part of regional strike team. Responders are Jeremy Hobbs, Blake Wood, James Hendricks, Adam Sumrell, Nick McCorkle and Kevin Henson. WEMA director Joey Cooper said the crew could remain in the area from one to three weeks, depending on the number of responders in the area. Cooper likened this mission to one several responders went on following Hurricane Katrina. Check out our full story at lebanondemocrat.com for more information on how to donate.

Thumbs up to the Crowell Farm, for receiving the Century Farm designation. The Crowell Farm along Leeville Pike was founded in 1916 by Terry H. Eatherly on 240 acres. It received distinction as a Century Farm last Thursday. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture created the century farms program in 1975 to honor and recognize the dedication and contributions of families who own and farm on the same land for 100 years. Eatherly’s daughter, Terrijean Crowell, owns 36 of the original 240 acres, while Chris, Terrijean’s son, and his wife, Amanda, own 26 acres of the original property. The farm has featured various things throughout the years, including cattle, hog, sheep, tobacco, wheat, chickens, horses and more. Chris and Amanda built a Georgian-style colonial home on the property in 2005.

Thumbs up to the Lebanon city officials, for declaring Payroll Week. The city of Lebanon declared Sept. 4-8 as Payroll Week to recognize city staffers who often go unnoticed, but play a part in every city employee’s livelihood. The American Payroll Association designated the week of Labor Day as National Payroll Week to recognize the more than 150 million “hardworking payroll professionals” that support the American system by paying wages, reporting working earnings and withholding federal employment taxes. City leaders said professionals in Lebanon play a key role in maintaining the economic health of the city by carrying out a variety of diverse tasks, depositing and more.