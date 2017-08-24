Thumbs of the Week: Hats off to solar eclipse organizers

Thumbs up to Leon Alligood and Larry Woody for their induction into the State Journalism Hall of Fame on Aug. 15. Alligood is a former reporter for the Nashville Banner and The Tennessean who covered the 101st Airborne in Afghanistan as an embedded reporter. He has won national, regional and state journalism awards and currently is an associate professor of journalism at MTSU. He lives in Wilson County. Woody is a retired sports writer for The Tennessean, three-time Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year and author of several books. Woody was a Vietnam combat reporter and member of the 2001-2002 class of the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall of Fame. He currently works as the outdoors and auto racing writer for The Lebanon Democrat.

Thumbs up to Wilma Hudson, who won a Ford Focus in the Great Giveaway at the Wilson County Fair on Tuesday. The winner had their choice of seven vehicles, three cars, three tractors and a truck.

Thumbs up to Anabelle Gallaher, who was crowned the 2017 Fairest of the Fair on Monday. Gallaher is the daughter of Dr. John and Ashlie Gallaher, of Lebanon. She was also voted Miss Congeniality by her peers in the competition. Fair history was made as three generations have participated in the Wilson County Fairest of Fair. Anna Belle Gallaher’s grandmother, Linda Johnson, was first runner up in the pageant in 1961, and her mother, Ashlie Gallaher, was among the top 10 in the 1987 Fairest of Fair. The young ladies this year had to compete and participate in an interview, stage introduction, evening gown competition, and each of the contestants were asked the same question on stage.

Thumbs up to Billy Mullinax, for being honored with the Mike Baker Friend and Supporter of the Fair Award on Tuesday night prior to the Great Giveaway at the Wilson County Fair. The annual award recognizes business professionals in Wilson County who have gone above and beyond in their support of the annual fair and service to the community. The award is given in memory of Mike Baker, longtime chairman of the Fair’s Great Giveaway Committee.Mullinax is currently general manager of Rockie Williams Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram in Mt. Juliet, where he has worked since May 2012.