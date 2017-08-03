logo

Our View

Thumbs of the Week: Black History Committee remembers, honors local baseball teams

Staff Reports • Updated Aug 4, 2017 at 2:00 PM

Thumbs up to the Wilson County Black History Committee for organizing the tribute to the Lebanon Clowns Negro League baseball team. Negro League teams offered the opportunity for African-American athletes to play baseball at the professional level in the mid-20th century before black players were integrated into major and minor league teams. The league enjoyed great popularity in the 1940s and ’50s, and it showed through in families gathering to remember and honor players at the event. Friends, family and community members gathered at Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church on Sunday afternoon to remember Lebanon’s historic baseball team, the Lebanon Clowns and to honor current youth baseball players in Wilson County. The Black History Committee organized the tribute to the Lebanon Clowns Negro League team, which was the first professionally organized sport in the Wilson County area. Gail Corder Hassell was the keynote speaker for the event. Her speech offered memories of back-porch talks about the Lebanon Clowns and inspiration for the young sports players in the audience. 

Thumbs up to College Hills Church of Christ for organizing the 22nd annual School Store. College Hills Church of Christ saw 217 families line up to receive free school supplies Saturday during the annual School Store giveaway event. School children received free backpacks, pencils, clothes, markers, notebooks, folders and more as 330 members of the church, adults and children both, showed up to volunteer their time at the event. Jim and Annabelle Robinson have led the School Store for 22 years, and during that time have helped thousands of children across Wilson County. This year, the event served 568 children and 262 parents. Backpacks, supplies and clothes left over from the event will be taken to 12 area schools this week for staff to distribute to school children as needed. 

Thumbs up to the Animal Rescue Corps for bringing 33 dogs out of unsafe living conditions in Union City. Animal Rescue Corps volunteers assisted Union City police and animal control late Saturday evening to rescue of 33 dogs found living in deplorable conditions at a property in Union City in Obion County, about three and half hours west of Lebanon. Upon inspection, they found violations of state and local safety and animal cruelty codes. Small dogs were visible loose inside the house with a floor piled thick with animal feces, strewn with debris, soaked in urine, and no food or water could be seen. ARC documented all of the animals on the property and took the dogs to an emergency shelter set up for the rescue in Lebanon. Union City animal control officers seized all of the animals. ARC documented all of the animals on the property and took the dogs to an emergency shelter set up for the rescue, dubbed Operation Desperate Plea, in Lebanon. Each animal will receive a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations and any necessary medical treatment.

Recommended for You