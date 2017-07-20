Thumbs of the Week: Lebanon band gets boost from car show

O’Reilly Auto Parts donated trophies for the winners at the event. All proceeds from the event benefited the Lebanon High School band, including funds raised from the $20 registration fee for those who participated in the car show

Thumbs up to Wilson County Schools for cutting the ribbon on Springdale Elementary School. Future students, parents and community members received their first look at Wilson County’s latest school Sunday during an open house at Springdale Elementary School. Former Stoner Creek Elementary School principal Christine Miller will lead Springdale at 5675 Central Pike in Mt. Juliet. The Wilson County school board approved the school’s name and mascot – the Panthers – last year after it received information from Wilson County Commissioner Diane Weathers about the historical significance of Springdale as it relates to the area. The next school in the district’s building plan is a middle school in Gladeville.

Thumbs up to the Wilson County Commission, for paying off the mortgage of Pickett Chapel. The Wilson County Black History Committee purchased the building 10 years ago for $65,000. Since that time, the nonprofit, volunteer-based group has been making payments. On June 23, the balance of $22,758.59 was paid to Pinnacle Bank. Built in 1827, Pickett Chapel was one of the first brick buildings in the county. It was built by enslaved African-Americans for a white Methodist congregation. After the Civil War, freed African Americans bought the building and held services there until 1973 when the congregation moved to Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church. Later on, the building was used as a community theater until it was left vacant in the ’90s. So far, the restoration work has focused on repairing the structural integrity of the building. In 2010, a portion of the east wall was rebuilt, and repairs to the cupola and cornice took place in 2013. With the settling of the mortgage, the Black History Committee is hopeful that the museum within the chapel will soon be complete.

Thumbs up Watertown City Council for finalizing alcohol plans on Tuesday. The council approved, on a 4-3 vote, to remove the phrase, “any public library,” from a list of places such as churches and schools near where alcohol would be allowed to be sold. The council approved, on a 6-1 vote, a second alcohol ordinance Tuesday regarding beer sales in restaurants. The council agreed the beer sales ordinance would effectively mirror a liquor sales ordinance previously passed, but on the condition it would go into effect when the beer sales ordinance was approved.