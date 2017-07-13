Thumbs of the Week: Special family event serves Lebanon

Thumbs up to Rev. Matt Steinhauer, of Faith Lutheran Church, for joining the health care fight. The Lebanon reverend was among a handful of Middle Tennessee-area clergy members who made their way to Nashville on Wednesday to help advocate for citizens who could be harmed by potential national healthcare changes. Steinhauer joined other clergy members, the Alliance for Health Care Security and the Moral Movement Tennessee for an Interfaith Day of Action to protect healthcare coverage for Tennesseans.

Thumbs up to the Dewaal family and their annual Dewall Shoe Giveaway, an event that will see needy children receive a free pair of shoes, as well as socks and underwear. Organizers anticipate 450 pairs of free shoes will be given away July 28 at Mary Chaffin Chapel at The Salvation Army Church, 715 Lake St. in Lebanon, and volunteers are still needed for the event. For more information contact Jan Dewall at 615-305-5684 or John Dewaal at 615-394-3347.

Thumbs up to the motorcyclists who participated in the fifth annual Honor Ride for Veterans on Sunday. The motor cycle ride benefited the veterans museum under construction at the Wilson County Veteran’s Office. Riders from Wilson County and surrounding areas rode together in support of veterans.

Thumbs up to the Mill for organizing its first wine pop-up dinner event. A special pop-up dinner event is coming to the second floor of the Mill in Lebanon, which organizers hope will bring attention to a space created for the Mill’s wine bar. Chef Matthew DiPietro will present a seven-course dinner served with both red and white wines paired with each course. The event is set to be a one-time deal to introduce the community to the concept of the wine bar. The menu of the Wine Loft Dani-Grace dinner includes courses of vegetables, cod, cavatelli, squash, a pork duo with cheddar grits, greens and roasted garlic, banana pudding and a sorbet trio. The event is planned for July 21 and tickets may be purchased at themillatlebanon.com/events.