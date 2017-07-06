Thumbs of the Week: Marlow inspires as she fights cancer

Thumbs up to award-winning home cook and Lebanon resident Darci Bos, who competed as a team with her family and won in a head-to-head competition with another team on the Fox reality show, “The F Word with Gordon Ramsay,” last week. Husband, Bryon, and their daughters, Madison and Audra, joined her to form the team, “The Food Bosses.” The family cooked New York strip steak, flambé mushrooms and fingerling potatoes. Both teams cooked the same dish and served 50 diners in one hour. The diners decided whether they would pay for the meal, and the Bos team had an approval of 34 out of the 50 diners, which was only four more than the other team. The show is filmed live each Wednesday. In addition to competing teams, the show also features several celebrity guests, with celebrities occasionally cooking dishes with Ramsay.

Thumbs up to the Lebanon Aldi as shoppers waited Monday for their chance to see upgrades made to the inside of the store after a month of remodeling. A ceremony was held at 8:45 a.m., and some shoppers waited more than two hours for their chance at a “golden ticket” containing a gift card. The first 100 customers received a golden ticket.

Thumbs up to two Middle Tennessee State University students who recently completed the Air Race Classic, a cross-country airplane race for female pilots. Gabriella Lindskoug, of Mt. Juliet, and Jordan Cantrell, of Nashville, worked together on team No. 77, White Lightning. The two students are the first from MTSU to complete the race. The 2,648-mile race took Lindskoug and Cantrell through 14 states in four days, where the team made eight stops before making its final landing at the Santa Fe Municipal Airport in New Mexico. The team departed from Frederick Municipal Airport in Maryland on June 20, and a local television station recorded the takeoff. Lindskoug and Cantrell finished 26th out of the 53 teams.