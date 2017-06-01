Thumbs up to the Wilson County Election Commission for providing voting machines and support workers for the Local United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America 342 election. Local UAW 342 members voted to elect their chairman, president, bargaining committee, skilled trades committee, financial secretary, sergeant at arms, guide and second shift steward. The election was at the UAW Hall on Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon. UAW Local 342 represents workers at Lebanon’s TRW steering services facility. The UAW has more than 391,000 active members and more than 580,000 retired members in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. There are currently more than 600 local unions in the UAW. The Election Commission strives to provide election services to any group that asks. The ability to offer election support is limited by the demands of each election cycle. Increasing voter awareness by offering presentations about voting and elections to groups, clubs and organizations is a big part of what the Election Commission does.

Thumbs up to the Music City Star and Wilson County mayor Randall Hutto for providing a way for fans of the Nashville Predators to ride the train to Nashville for Stanley Cup Playoff home games. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto invited all Nashville Predators fans to ride the Smashville Express to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Finals Predators home games June 3, June 5 and June 10, if necessary. An allotment of 700 tickets will be available to the general public on the Smashville Express train. Tickets must be acquired in advance by going online to ticketsnashville.com, searching “Smashville Express” and printing a ticket. Children age 4 and younger will not need a ticket to board, however, they will be required to sit in a parent’s lap.The idea to use the Music City Star to take local Nashville Predators fans downtown during the team’s first appearance in the finals was tossed around online by C. J. Hutsenspillar of Hutsenspillar insurance before Hutto put the plans into action. Tickets are not available on the train on game days. Weekday Music City Star tickets and passes are not accepted on the Smashville Express train. Customers will receive a single round-trip ticket for the Smashville Express and must show the ticket to train personnel to receive wristband for boarding.