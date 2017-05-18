Thumbs of the Week: ‘Here comes the fun’ of the fair

Thumbs up to the West Wilson Utility District, which was recently awarded top honors at the Region 5 Best Tasting Water Contest sponsored by the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts. The competition took place May 11 at West Wilson Utility District. The drinking water samples were judged on their clarity, bouquet and taste. TAUD Region 5 consists of Cheatham, Davidson, Robertson, Sumner and Wilson counties. In addition to West Wilson Utility District, the other participating utilities were Hendersonville Utility District, LaGuardo Utility District, Madison Suburban Utility District and Portland Utility System.

Thumbs up to Wilson County Expo Center marketing manager Charity Toombs, who discussed the facility’s progress Monday during the Wilson County Commission’s monthly meeting. Toombs delivered a performance report as of March 20 to the group and said the facility has performed nicely since opening in November. Toombs discussed the facility’s expenses and revenue, noting that although the facility didn’t open until November, expenses occurred at the start of the 2016-2017 fiscal year. She said expenses for the facility, which included many start-up costs, totaled $192,336, which included about $89,000 in salaries. She said revenue from 32 paid events totaled $203,718, which included about $10,000 collected from event holders for maintenance, and $100,000 from the city of Lebanon.

Thumbs up to New Leash on Life’s Bark in the Park, which received more paws than ever, according to event coordinators, as hundreds ventured to the James E. Ward Ag Center on Saturday. The 12th year for the event saw hundreds, possibly thousands of people and pets, according to Angela Chapman, New Leash on Life executive director.She said more than 90 free rabies vaccinations were done by veterinarian Allen Craig with Lebanon Animal Hospital, and more than 500 giveaway bags were handed out before the midpoint of the event. Chapman said five local animal rescues were represented at the event and one of the event’s sponsors, Nutro, provided free pet food.