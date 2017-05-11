Thumbs of the Week: Giving everyone A Chance to Dance

Thumbs up to bicyclists riding through Wilson County on Monday morning found respite in the sunny weather and the lack of wind, making the journey easier. The bikers were coming through Lebanon – and across Tennessee – for their first time. The eight of them are officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division. A memorial ride for fallen officers, called the Hollywood Memorial Ride, brought them to this part of the country. The ride, which was started by Mike Gomez and Michelle Rubio with the Los Angeles Police Department, honors eight officers in the Hollywood Division who have died in the line of duty since its inception.

Thumbs up to Castle Heights Elementary School students Cameron West and Jacob Rasiner, creators of #Flickerball, and Avery Gill and Brady Ballard, creators of 31 Tiles, who presented their prize-winning Invention Convention ideas during the Lebanon Special School District board meeting Monday. The board also honored paraprofessionals and teachers of the year. Paraprofessionals of the year include April Pope at Byars Dowdy Elementary School; Mikeshia Robertson at Castle Heights; Sheila Carpenter-Poole at Coles Ferry Elementary School; Michelle Warren at Sam Houston Elementary School; Amy Baines at Walter J. Baird Middle School; and Maegan Doak at Winfree Bryant Middle School. Teachers of the year include Tabitha Bird at Byars Dowdy; Heather Campbell at Castle Heights; Sandra Edwards at Coles Ferry; Stephanie Smith at Sam Houston; Chuck Graviss at Walter J. Baird; and Blake Lewis at Winfree Bryant.

Thumbs up to Country Music Hall of Fame member and Mt. Juliet resident Charlie Daniels, who worked to reverse the stigma and misconceptions of hearing loss Tuesday as he went through a hearing evaluation in observance of Better Hearing Month. Daniels, 80, went through the evaluation at the Beltone Hearing Center in Lebanon and discussed the importance of hearing screenings. Hearing instrument specialist Brandon Mayo conducted the exam and explained the different aspects of hearing. Hearing loss is a major public health issue that is the third most common physical condition after arthritis and heart disease. Sixty-five percent of people with hearing loss are less than retirement age.