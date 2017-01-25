Virtues of public keeping notices in newspapers

Chapter 124 of the Public Acts of 2013 as approved by the state legislature provided:

• to ensure more and better access to public and legal notices, every notice published in a newspaper also must appear on the newspapers local website and be available on the statewide aggregate public notice website provided as a public service by the state press association.

• to make notices more visible and easier to find, newspapers must provide a link to the notices from the front page of their website and a link from the local public notice page to the statewide website.

• to ensure no higher cost to the entity giving public notice, the law provides newspapers “shall” include those extra functions in the “same price” for printing the notice.

• The law says, “Any notice published on a web site…shall be accessible to the public at no charge.” That means public notice ads cannot be placed behind a newspaper pay wall, if the publication charges for other website content.

• Printed notices usually appear in the same place where the public is accustomed to looking.

• The legal definition of a “newspaper of general circulation” in the state election code contains several criteria, including these: “published continuously during the immediately preceding one-year period, which is published for the dissemination of news of general interest to the community which it serves and is circulated generally in the municipality in which it is published and in which notice is to be given.”