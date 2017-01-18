Editorial: Fake news must be stopped

While we believe Americans need to be discerning about where they get their news, there are other forces at play. The ad-tech community has rewarded fake news by paying its creators for each click to these deceitful sites. Some advertisers have been careless about where their ads run.

Consumers have been vulnerable to misinformation from fake news sites. And publishers need to be more careful about accepting ads from dubious sites.

That is why the Local Media Consortium, which includes The Lebanon Democrat, and its partners are issuing a call to its members and readers to help prevent the dissemination of fake news. The LMC is a strategic partnership of local media companies representing more than 1,600 news sites across the U.S. that has banded together to use the latest technologies and partnerships with digital companies to help local journalism thrive.

Consortium partners are heavily vetted, high-quality companies and service providers such as Google, Yahoo! and Monster.com that share the LMC’s values, priorities and commitment to foster growth in the digital age.

Together, the LMC and consortium partners encourage its members and readers to refuse to reward fake news.

The ad-tech and publishing industries together have the power to affect the financial incentive outlets receive for spreading falsehoods. The LMC urges its members, partners and the ad-tech industry to more fully vet the companies and organizations with which it does business. Google has committed to developing policies to keep ads off fake news sites, and others must follow suit. The LMC, whose footprint currently spans 155 million unique monthly visitors, pledges to work with its members and partners to help ensure reputable companies producing genuine news coverage and best-in-industry ad rates are rewarded, while banning those pushing propaganda.

Support local media

The national media do not have the local connections and context to cover what is going on outside top media markets. Consumers and corporate America must recognize the value of reputable, local news organizations. Get to know your local journalists and broadcasters. Follow them on social media. When you read a “news” story, become familiar with its source and confirm that it is associated with a reputable parent news organization by reading its privacy policy and about us descriptions. Confirm that articles by that news outlet have real comments from real followers dating back many months.

Acknowledge that fake news is not news at all

While the content on dishonest sites may be referred to as “fake news,” the LMC asks that the industry remember that this kind of news is not news at all. Rather it is purposeful misinformation, misdirection and propaganda. The LMC calls on its members and the industry as a whole to remind those within the business and political arenas that we have high journalistic standards.

Look within

Members and partners must look within their own newsrooms, websites and social media outlets to determine how they can best protect their constituents from this fake news. This includes educating readers and viewers about examples of this propaganda through editorial content, and encouraging social media sites like Facebook and Twitter to focus on local-level news. The LMC further pledges to introduce a content network that offers unprecedented means for members to control content.

We thank you for taking time to focus on this important issue impacting our communities, and for joining us in our commitment to protect against the ills of fake news and the sustainability of honest journalism.

Read the full position paper at localmediaconsortium.com/fakenews.