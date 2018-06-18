Death Notices for June 19, 2018

Graveside services for infant Martin, son of Sherlana Burns and Marquez Martin Sr., will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens. Pastor C.L. Haynie will serve as officiant. Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey Lynn Steel

Mr. Steel, 56, of Freeport, Florida, died Thursday.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at Wilson County Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Park.