Death Notices for May 31, 2018

Mr. Ford, 84, of Mt. Juliet and formerly of St. Helens, England, died Monday.

Funeral services will be Friday at 6 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Wanda Nell Roberts

Mrs. Roberts, 96, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Hermitage Church of the Nazarene at 4151 Saundersville Road in Old Hickory. Visitation will be Thursdayfrom 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church. Her body will be taken to Oklahoma City, where services will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Southern Oaks Freewill Baptist Church at 7201 S. Santa Fe Ave. Visitation will be Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Resthaven Cemetery. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.

Kip Smallwood

Mr. Smallwood, 53, died Friday.

Graveside services will be Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.