Mr. Goins, 82, of Donelson, died Friday.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Center Chapel Church of Christ at 9500 Central Pike in Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.