Death Notices for May 4, 2018

Kenneth Cash, 3 months, died Saturday.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel.

Jill Denise Crowley

Ms. Crowley, 46, of Old Hickory, and formerly of Atlanta, died Tuesday.

Funeral services will be Saturday at noon at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Friendship Community Church.