Mrs. Holt, 71, of Mt. Juliet and formerly of Clarksville, died Thursday.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 29 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. Burial will be at Laurel Land Cemetery in Dallas. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30-3 p.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.