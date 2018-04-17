Death Notices for April 18, 2018

Mrs. Baker, 66, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday.

Funeral services were Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

John Paul Flicek

Mr. Flicek, 75, died Friday.

Funeral Mass will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church at 14544 Lebanon Road in Old Hickory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

Randall Lee Hudson

Mr. Hudson, 60, of Nashville, died Monday.

No services are scheduled at this time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

Frank Bernard Storz III

Mr. Storz, 75, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday.

Funeral services will be April 28 at noon at Providence United Methodist Church at 2293 S. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be April 28 from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.