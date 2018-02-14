Death Notices for Feb. 15, 2018

Mr. Daniels, 27, of Knoxville and formerly of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 22.

A celebration of life will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Martha Mae Hughey

Mrs. Hughey, 88, of Gallatin, died Tuesday.

Funeral services will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Place at 4316 Central Pike in Hermitage. Interment will be Friday at 3 p.m. at Bee Springs Cemetery in Pulaski.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Thomas Edward Tapley

Services for Mr. Tapley, 31, will be Saturday at noon at Pickett Rucker Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon at the church. Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.