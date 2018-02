Mrs. Brown, 75, of Antioch, died Wednesday.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home at 208 Ferry St. in Vevay, Indiana. Visitation will be Sunday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in New Liberty Cemetery in East Enterprise, Indiana. Sellars Funeral at Mt. Juliet is in charge of local arrangements.