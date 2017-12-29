Death Notices for Jan. 2, 2018

Caroline Heard, 4 months, died Wednesday.

Funeral services will be Monday at 4 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Monday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lucille Stuckey Spetnagel

Mrs. Spetnagel, age 97, of Lebanon, died Thursday.

A private memorial service will be at a later date at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nashville. Gravesite services will be at Grandview Cemetery in Chillicothe, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kingsport First Presbyterian Church, Atlanta Trinity Presbyterian Church or Nashville Westminster Presbyterian Church music funds. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.