Mr. Baldwin, 66, died Dec. 17.

Memorial services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation will be Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Guadalupe Torres

Mrs. Torres, 91, of Murfreesboro, died Thursday.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.